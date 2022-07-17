Pink Floyd's Roger Waters calls himself ‘far more important’ than The Weekend and Drake 

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, in a recent interview with Toronto's The Globe and Mail, questioned the interviewer on why his recent shows in the city were not reviewed. Upon being informed that The Weekend was to open his ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ tour in Toronto on the same night but couldn't due to a nationwide power outage, Waters responded: "I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?"

He added, "I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives."

After The Weeknd's show was postponed, footage of a young fan dressed as the star of the 'Blinding Lights' went viral on Twitter. The fan can be seen crying and being consoled at the venue.

The Weeknd then asked the internet to help them identify the fan, who turned out to be six-year-old Phoenix Prince.

Prince’s father, Blake, said: "Phoenix was getting attention with his suit. We had a breakdown moment. He got upset over the fact the show was postponed, and somebody captured a picture."

After the kid was identified, The Weekend flew the kid and his father to his next show in Philadelphia on July 14. Price and his father attended the event as guests and posed with the singer and got his 'Blinding Lights' suit signed.

Blake shared the photos on Instagram and said, "I wouldn’t be able to put this last week into words if I tried. We are forever grateful for this moment. We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generosity and for spending day with Phoenix and I. He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times over."

The Weeknd will next perform in New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.

