Grammy Award winner Cindy Lauper's son Declyn arrested for being found in a stolen car

Grammy winner Cyndi Lauper's 24-year-old son, Declyn Thornton Lauper, was arrested in New York on Thursday morning for alleged possession of a stolen 2014 Mercedes-Benz C350. According to the police, patrol officers noticed the car for an illegal double park at 1:40 a.m. at the corner of West 140th Street and Broadway. A quick inspection revealed that the car was reported stolen two years ago and the licence plate was registered to another car.

The officers took Declyn into custody and he was charged with a felony of unauthorised use of a vehicle. According to sources, he was let go with a desk appearance ticket for a future court date.

Declyn is also a musician with 2.3 million followers on Instagram and has been posting regularly since his release. A video of his arrest was also posted to his account. Declyn is Cyndi's only son from her husband, Thornton, with whom she got married in 1992.

During an interview with The Guardian, Declyn talked about the social difficulty her son has to face due to her fame and said, "It's hard for him," she said in 2008. "People look at him, and he feels the pressure of being my son."

Neither Cyndi nor Declyn have issued a statement on the incident yet.

