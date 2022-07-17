Tom Cruise meets Salma Hayek and her husband for dinner in London

'Top Gun: Maverick' actor Tom Cruise, on Friday, grabbed dinner with Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault at a restaurant in London. Outside the London eatery, the two Hollywood stars posed for the lens and were all smiles as they met some fans and paps.

The Golden Globe winner knows the actress since 2006 as he produced the 2006 romantic drama 'Ask the Dust', which starred Hayek along with Colin Farrell.

Dressed in a black polo shirt and denim pants, Cruise looked dapper as always. He paired his casual attire with black shoes. Hayek, on the other hand, donned a beige skirt with a black top and jacket. She paired her OOTD with black shoes and a black handbag. She left her tresses open to flaunt her wavy hair.

Photos from the fun dinner meet are going viral on social media. And, their fans are gushing over their adorable bond as friends. Take a look!

Cruise's highly-anticipated sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick' surpassed $1 billion mark at the global box office and became the biggest movie of his career so far. The actor often travels to London and he recently attended Wimbledon and British F1 Grand Prix.

Coming to Hayek's professional front, she was last seen in 'House of Gucci' as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. The film also starred Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

