Kartik's ‘Shehzada release delayed, now to clash with Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

This Valentine's we will witness a big clash between Kartik Aryan's 'Shehzada' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky ur Rani ki Prem Kahani'.



After 'Luka Chuppi', Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set to enthral the audience with their on-screen chemistry. On Saturday, the first look of Kartik from the film was revealed along with the updated release date.



The film was earlier scheduled to release in November this year, but now the film has been postponed to next year and it will now release on February 10 on Valentine's day week. The film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's superhit Telugu drama 'Ala Vaikuntapuramloo' co-starring Pooja Hegde.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Kartik and wrote, ''#Xclusiv... KARTIK AARYAN - KRITI SANON: 'SHEHZADA' SHIFTS TO 2023... #Shehzada - which was supposed to hit the screens on 4 Nov 2022 - will now release next year: In *cinemas* 10 Feb 2023 #ValentinesDay weekend... Stars #KartikAaryan and #KritiSanon... Directed by #RohitDhawan.''

The upcoming film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is backed by Bhushan Kumar, AlluAravind, Krishan Kumar, SRadhaKrishna and AmanGill.



The film will now clash with Karan's directorial 'Rocky ur Rani ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The star-studded will also release on February 10. However, some reports are coming out about Johar's film might get postponed.



Touted as an interesting love story, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

The whole world is aware of Kartik and Karan's famous yet silent feud. This all started after Aaryan's shocking exit from the filmmaker's upcoming 'Dostana 2'.

''Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,'' Dharma studies released the statement back then. But as per inside sources, Kartik opted out of the film due to his unprofessional behaviour.