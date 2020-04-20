Pink Floyd to stream free concerts every Friday for fans during quarantine

With almost every artist either offering a peek into their life during quarantine, rock band Pink Floyd have something else on their mind.

To keep fans entertained, Pink Floyd will now be streaming full-length archival concerts for free every Friday. It will stream on YouTube every Friday. The first one happened on April 17.

In the announcement, the band posted on Friday, “Starting later today, at 5 pm UK time (12 pm EST) is the @YouTube Film Festival, which Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are participating in. Whilst the band have been running #PinkFloydFriday for a couple of years, releasing a different music video at 5 pm UK every seven days to start the weekend in style, for the next four weeks, a full concert performance will be available at YouTube.com.”

The first concert that was streamed was ‘Pulse‘, the 90-minute concert film recorded in 1994 at the Earls Court in London during the band’s ‘Division Bell Tour’.

Adele hints at postponing album release until 2021 leaving fans worried

The band had previously hinted at something like this when on April 1, they posted, “We’d like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times. With many people confined to home, we will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this.”