Pete Davidson to return to Saturday Night Live after a year's break

Pete Davidson will soon be back to doing what he does best – hosting Saturday Night Live. A year after he exited the sketch comedy show, Pete is said to reprise his role as a host on the May 6 episode. Prior to this break, he had been appearing on SNL since 2014.

In a report on Page Six, a source close to Pete Davidson said, “He’s very excited to go back.[Leaving the show] has been a change of pace for him, but in a good way.” He will be on the show to promote his upcoming Peacock comedy series titled Bupkis. It is executive produced by his former SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

The show is written, produced and will star him. It is a fictionalised version of his life growing up on Staten island.

It will feature a slew of guest stars including Charlie Day, Al Gore, Bobby Cannavale, John Mulaney, La La Anthony and Davidson’s bestie Machine Gun Kelly.

Pete Davidson is also likely to attend this year’s Met Gala ceremony. On the personal front, Pete was spotted hanging out with Martha Stewart with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. Several reports suggest that Pete and Chase are pretty “serious” about each other. Pete was previously linked with Kim Kardashian. The two broke off after months of being together.

