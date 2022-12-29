Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski split after dating for 2 months?

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have reportedly parted ways. A source close to the supermodel confirmed to a publication that the couple has decided to call it quits after nearly two months of dating.

"Em is single and totally happy," People quoted the source as saying. "She will always prioritize her son but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."

Davidson and Ratajkowski have not responded to the rumours yet.

The 29-year-old, who previously dated Kim Kardashian, was spotted recently with his 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star Chase Sui Wonders. Ratajkowski, meanwhile, was seen passionately kissing New York artist Jack Greer last week.

Earlier this year, Kim revealed some intimate details of her sex life with Davidson to her grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell. In one of the episodes of 'The Kardashians', Kim said, "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'"

"And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you," Kim told Campbell. After realizing she had just shared some really personal details with her family in front of the cameras, Kim added, "I know that’s really creepy."

Ratajkowski and Davidson were first linked in November this year. They were spotted hanging out together in New York City. A source close to the SNL alum confirmed to People that the two were "seeing each other".

Before Davidson, Ratajkowski was linked to Brad Pitt. A few weeks later, she was photographed smooching DJ Orazio Rispo. In September, Ratajkowski divorced her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE