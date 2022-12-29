Kim Kardashian heads to Universal Studios with kids after crying about co-parenting

After celebrating Christmas with her family, millionaire and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian took her kids out on a fun trip to Universal Studios. The mom-of-four was accompanied by her friend Tracy Romulus in the busy theme park. Dressed in all-black attire, she flaunted her long wavy black tresses and sunglasses.

Flanked by bodyguards and VIP tour guides, the Kardashian-West kids had an amazing time at the theme park while Kim enjoyed seeing the little ones having a blast.

Photos of the reality TV star and her kids are going viral on social media. Take a look!

Kim Kardashian at Universal Studios a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/B5pEUne3dF — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) December 28, 2022

Recently, on Monday’s episode of the 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast, Kim broke into tears while detailing the struggles of raising four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye in October last year.

Speaking about the co-parenting situation, Kim said in the podcast, "Co-parenting is hard," before breaking into tears. She added, "It's really f***ing hard."

'The Kardashians' star has four kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the 45-year-old rapper.

The makeup mogul also explained that she always makes a concerted effort to protect her children from their father's controversial behaviour, which also includes a barrage of anti-Semitic remarks made by the rapper this year.

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that," Kim, who was very close to her late dad Robert Kardashian, explained.

