Kim Kardashian heads to Universal Studios with kids after crying about co-parenting
Story highlights
Kim Kardashian was spotted having a gala time at Universal Studios with her kids. Photos of the makeup mogul are doing rounds on social media.
Kim Kardashian was spotted having a gala time at Universal Studios with her kids. Photos of the makeup mogul are doing rounds on social media.
After celebrating Christmas with her family, millionaire and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian took her kids out on a fun trip to Universal Studios. The mom-of-four was accompanied by her friend Tracy Romulus in the busy theme park. Dressed in all-black attire, she flaunted her long wavy black tresses and sunglasses.
Flanked by bodyguards and VIP tour guides, the Kardashian-West kids had an amazing time at the theme park while Kim enjoyed seeing the little ones having a blast.
Photos of the reality TV star and her kids are going viral on social media. Take a look!
Kim Kardashian at Universal Studios a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/B5pEUne3dF— Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) December 28, 2022
Kim Kardashian was recently at the Universal Studios in Los Angeles 💋.#KimKardashian #kardashian #Kardashians #yemisizeal #celebrity pic.twitter.com/wS2yBuRQSp— YemisizealTv (@yemisizealtv) December 28, 2022
Kim Kardashian at Universal Studios a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/Jynpf7Y7Ux— Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) December 28, 2022
Recently, on Monday’s episode of the 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast, Kim broke into tears while detailing the struggles of raising four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye in October last year.
Speaking about the co-parenting situation, Kim said in the podcast, "Co-parenting is hard," before breaking into tears. She added, "It's really f***ing hard."
'The Kardashians' star has four kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the 45-year-old rapper.
The makeup mogul also explained that she always makes a concerted effort to protect her children from their father's controversial behaviour, which also includes a barrage of anti-Semitic remarks made by the rapper this year.
"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that," Kim, who was very close to her late dad Robert Kardashian, explained.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.