People's Choice Awards 2020: Jennifer Lopez to Hamilton - checkout the full list of winners

People's Choice Awards 2020 saw artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture getting recognised on the basis of votes by the people. Fans cast over one billion votes this year to make their stars the best of 2020.

Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga had the maximum number of nominations, 7 each. Other notable names who were nominated this year included music stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and The Weeknd, TV stars like Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Issa Rae and movie stars like Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish and Noah Centineo.



Before the show aired, E! already named three of the night's top honorees. Jennifer Lopez took home the Icon Award while Tyler Perry received the People's Champion Award and Tracee Elliss Ross accepted the Fashion Icon Award.



The show aired live on Sunday from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It featured performances from Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle, as well as a lineup of celebrity presenters including Addison Rae, Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Jameela Jamil, Machine Gun Kelly, Tiffany Haddish and more. Demi Lovato hosted the annual awards ceremony.

Here's the complete list of People's Choice Awards 2020 winners:

People's Champion Award

Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award

Tracee Ellis Ross

People's Icon of 2019

Jennifer Lopez

The Movie of 2020

Bad Boys for Life

The Comedy Movie of 2020

The Kissing Booth 2





The Action Movie of 2020

Mulan

The Drama Movie of 2020

Hamilton

The Family Movie of 2020

Onward

The Male Movie Star of 2020

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

The Female Movie Star of 2020

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss



The Drama Movie Star of 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton







The Comedy Movie Star of 2020

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

The Action Movie Star of 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction



The Show of 2020

Grey's Anatomy



The Drama Show of 2020

Riverdale



The Comedy Show of 2020

Never Have I Ever



The Reality Show of 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians



The Competition Show of 2020

The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale



The Female TV Star of 2020

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy



The Drama TV Star of 2020

Mandy Moore, This Is Us



The Comedy TV Star of 2020

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family



The Daytime Talk Show of 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show



The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2020



Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race



The Reality Star of 2020

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians



The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Outer Banks



The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Wynonna Earp



The Male Artist of 2020

Justin Bieber







The Female Artist of 2020



Ariana Grande



The Group of 2020



BTS

The Song of 2020

'Dynamite', BTS

The Album of 2020

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

The Country Artist of 2020



Blake Shelton



The Latin Artist of 2020

Becky G

The New Artist of 2020

Doja Cat

The Music Video of 2020

'Dynamite', BTS

The Collaboration of 2020

'WAP,' Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

The Soundtrack Song of 2020

'Only The Young', Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana



The Social Star of 2020

Emma Chamberlain

The Beauty Influencer of 2020

James Charles



The Social Celebrity of 2020



Ariana Grande

The Animal Star of 2020



Doug The Pug



The Comedy Act of 2020

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

The Style Star of 2020

Zendaya

The Game Changer Of 2020

Lebron James



The Pop Podcast of 2020



Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain



