People's Choice Awards 2020: Jennifer Lopez to Hamilton - checkout the full list of winners

People's Choice Award 2020, aired live on Sunday from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It featured performances from Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle, as well as a lineup of celebrity presenters including Addison Rae, Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Jameela Jamil, Machine Gun Kelly, Tiffany Haddish and more. Demi Lovato hosted the annual awards ceremony.
People's Choice Awards 2020 saw artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture getting recognised on the basis of votes by the people. Fans cast over one billion votes this year to make their stars the best of 2020.
Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga had the maximum number of nominations, 7 each. Other notable names who were nominated this year included music stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and The Weeknd, TV stars like Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Issa Rae and movie stars like Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish and Noah Centineo.
Before the show aired, E! already named three of the night's top honorees. Jennifer Lopez took home the Icon Award while Tyler Perry received the People's Champion Award and Tracee Elliss Ross accepted the Fashion Icon Award.
Here's the complete list of People's Choice Awards 2020 winners:
People's Champion Award
Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon Award
Tracee Ellis Ross
People's Icon of 2019
Jennifer Lopez
The Movie of 2020
Bad Boys for Life
The Comedy Movie of 2020
The Kissing Booth 2
The Action Movie of 2020
Mulan
The Drama Movie of 2020
Hamilton
The Family Movie of 2020
Onward
The Male Movie Star of 2020
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
The Female Movie Star of 2020
Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
The Drama Movie Star of 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
The Comedy Movie Star of 2020
Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
The Action Movie Star of 2020
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
The Show of 2020
Grey's Anatomy
The Drama Show of 2020
Riverdale
The Comedy Show of 2020
Never Have I Ever
The Reality Show of 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Competition Show of 2020
The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
The Female TV Star of 2020
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
The Drama TV Star of 2020
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
The Comedy TV Star of 2020
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
The Daytime Talk Show of 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Competition Contestant of 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race
The Reality Star of 2020
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Bingeworthy Show of 2020
Outer Banks
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020
Wynonna Earp
The Male Artist of 2020
Justin Bieber
The Female Artist of 2020
Ariana Grande
The Group of 2020
BTS
The Song of 2020
'Dynamite', BTS
The Album of 2020
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
The Country Artist of 2020
Blake Shelton
The Latin Artist of 2020
Becky G
The New Artist of 2020
Doja Cat
The Music Video of 2020
'Dynamite', BTS
The Collaboration of 2020
'WAP,' Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
The Soundtrack Song of 2020
'Only The Young', Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
The Social Star of 2020
Emma Chamberlain
The Beauty Influencer of 2020
James Charles
The Social Celebrity of 2020
Ariana Grande
The Animal Star of 2020
Doug The Pug
The Comedy Act of 2020
Leslie Jones: Time Machine
The Style Star of 2020
Zendaya
The Game Changer Of 2020
Lebron James
The Pop Podcast of 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
