Paul McCartney clarifies use of AI in new Beatles song: 'Nothing has been artificially created'

Paul McCartney recently created quite a buzz on social media after he revealed that he has used AI in The Beatle's new song. During his interview with BBC Radio, the veteran songwriter said that he used AI to add the late John Lennon’s voice to the track, which is also said to be the Beatles' last song.

Reacting to the confusion and buzz created after his comment, Paul tweeted, ''We've seen some confusion and speculation about it," his post reads. "Seems to be a lot of guesswork out there."

"Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it," he added. "We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years."

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4’s "Today" program, the singer revealed the use of artificial intelligence to resurrect the voice of the late band member John Lennon.

"When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had," McCartney explained. "We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do."

"We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI," he added. "They tell the machine, ‘That’s the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar.’"

More details about the song have not been revealed. But, it is being speculated that the song will be released by the end of this year.