Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar to headline Glastonbury 2022 music festival

Glastonbury Festival, which is a five-day event for contemporary performing arts held at Pilton, Somerset, in England, is returning to the town for its 50th anniversary, following two years of cancellations due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

And, this year's headliners are Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar on the Pyramid Stage. Diana Ross will be filling the Sunday 'Legends Slot'.

The 80-year-old singer-songwriter is going to be Glastonbury’s oldest headliner while 20-year-old Eilish is the youngest headliner.

Interestingly, Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 on the Other stage and today she is the headliner. Indeed, she has grown immensely in her music career. Back in 2019, she sang tracks like 'Bad Guy' and 'You Should See Me In A Crown'.

Sir Paul won't be the only Beatle to be present at the famous festival. Sir Ringo Starr will be seen joining a host of musicians as part of a campaign that urges people to send postcards to the prime minister seeking action on climate change.

The music festival will also play host to a number of Ukrainian acts this year. Kyiv folk quartet DakhaBrakha will perform on the Pyramid stage on Sunday afternoon.

The music festival will begin on June 22 and will end on June 26.