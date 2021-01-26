Patton Oswalt to host Sundance Film Festival 2021

Patton Oswalt is all set to host the award ceremony of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony, which will be held digitally on February 2, will feature special appearances from Alison Brie, Shira Haas, and Diego Luna.The Sundance Institute, which organises the festival annually, also announced several other festival conversations.



This includes "Conjuring the Collective, the Womxn at Sundance Speakeasy," which will feature Judith Jamison, Marlee Matlin, director Sian Heder, actor Rita Moreno and actor SOKO. It will also feature an appearance by recording artist Brittany Howard, as well as poet Ryka Ayoti.

Indie film extravaganza Sundance, beginning Thursday, will take place largely online.

And with the Oscars delayed to their latest-ever date -- April 25 -- several top contenders have not been released or even screened for critics yet, meaning Sundance could play an outsized role in the awards conversation.



Sundance Film Festival enters uncharted waters in unique Oscar season

"It certainly became apparent that 'oh, this is new, we're going to be in the awards window,'" Sundance festival head Tabitha Jackson told AFP.

Warner Bros has set a Sundance world premiere for its much-hyped "Judas and the Black Messiah," with Daniel Kaluuya's turn as the young, tragic Black Panther leader Fred Hampton hotly tipped for recognition.

Others that could contend are wilderness drama "Land" -- the directorial debut from "House of Cards" star Robin Wright -- and period romance "The World To Come," produced by and co-starring Casey Affleck.

"In one sense it's a short runway (to the Oscars), but in the other there's still uncertainty about what 2021 is going to look like" for movie releases, said Jackson last month.

"So I'll be interested to see how people choose to use that window."



(With inputs from agencies)