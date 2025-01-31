Indian actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have officially launched their own production house, KAMPA Films. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, combining the initials of their mothers’ names, reflecting the couple’s deep gratitude for the values and encouragement their families have given them throughout their journey to becoming two of India’s most respected actors.

Advertisment

KAMPA represents their dedication to producing content that has a lasting impact, with a vision to create stories that are both thought-provoking and entertaining.

“We’ve always believed in the power of storytelling,” said Patralekhaa. “With KAMPA, we’re looking forward to sharing these stories with the world.”

When Patralekhaa found husband Rajkummar Rao ‘creepy’ after watching him in LSD

Advertisment

Rajkummar Rao added, “For Patralekhaa and I, KAMPA is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We’ve always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We’re excited to take this step together.”

Advertisment

The production house has already begun work on an exciting slate of projects, with more details to be revealed soon.

Shraddha Kapoor decodes success of Stree 2, says her best is yet to come

About Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao has gained recognition for his versatile performances, including Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, which was one of the biggest Indian box office hits of 2024, Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs (2023), 2022 film Badhaai Do and Netflix film The White Tiger (2021). He has also won the prestigious National Award for his critically acclaimed film Shahid, among other awards.

Patralekhaa has built a reputation through her work in projects like Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Wild Wild Punjab, both 2024, and Disney+ Hotstar series Aar Ya Paar (2022). She made her feature debut alongside Rao in Hansal Mehta’s CityLights (2014).

Stree 2 OTT premiere: When and Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer