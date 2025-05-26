Popular South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum, best known for her roles in She Was Pretty and Kill Me, Heal Me is facing allegations of embezzling funds from a family corporation. Her agency has even issued a statement in regard to this.

Hwang Jung-eum faces backlash from fans for the embezzling allegations, fans react

As per reports, Hwang Jung-eum is being accused of embezzling approximately 4.34 billion won from a family corporation in which she holds 100% equity as a one-person agency. Notably, 4.2 billion won of this was used for cryptocurrency investments, but it is reported that she suffered losses.



As a result of the allegations, her appearance on the final episode of SBS Plus and E Channel joint variety program 'Solo' has been edited. In addition, she has been removed from the advertisements she modeled, causing a blow and humiliation to her public image.

Soon after the news dropped, fans took to social media platforms to express their shock and upset over the accusations she is facing. One user wrote, “Imagine your favourite celeb doing this”. Another user wrote, “Real chaos here”. “Damn, from the red carpet to red flags”, wrote the third user.

Also read: When Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike was mugged and punched in the face

Her agency issued a statement saying that she has repaid a portion of the amount resembling advance payment by disposing of personal assets and plans to take responsibility for the remaining unpaid amounts as well. The actress later issued a public apology for her misjudgment after she admitted in court that she had embezzled funds from her own company to invest in cryptocurrency. Through her agency Y.ONE Entertainment, she released a statement, "I apologize for causing concern with such a shameful matter".

For the unversed, Hwang Jung-eum's divorce from businessman Lee Young Don was finalized today. Her agency confirmed the news through an official statement.

All about Hwang Jung-eum

Hwang Jung-eum made her career in the showbiz industry after making a debut with a K-pop girl group Sugar in 2001 as a lead vocalist, but left the group in 2004 to pursue a solo career. She made her acting debut in the 2007 drama The Person I Love.

She first gained recognition after her role in the series High Kick Through the Roof. She got the lead role in the show Listen to My Heart. Her other notable works include Lucky Romance, Secret Love, Endless Love, Incarnation of Money, Men Are Men, and The Escape of the Seven among others.