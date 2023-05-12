Parineeti and Raghav's engagement preparations are in full swing in Delhi - watch

And It's happening! If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Indian politician Raghav Chadha on May 13. The ceremony will take place in the National Capital of India, Delhi.

While Parineeti and Raghav have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship. But looking at the preparation going on in their respective houses, seems like the rumours are indeed true.

Multiple sources have revealed that the big function will take place at Kapurthala House Connaught Place, New Delhi. On Friday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of the engagement venue, where preparations for the ceremony are underway.



Reports are also coming in that many Bollywood celebrities have been invited to the ceremony.

A day before the ceremony, Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai apartment was decked out with shimmering lights, clearly indicating that the celebrations are in full swing on both sides. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × For their special day, Parineeti and Raghav will wear colour-coordinated traditional outfits. While, Parineeti will wear an ensemble by renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra, on the other hand, her rumoured beau has opted to wear a minimalist achkan designed by fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

As per India Today, the intimate ceremony will kick off at 5 PM. in the evening with 150 people in attendance, including friends and family.

The two have been dating for a while now, and are all set to tie the knot in October this year. As per reports, Raghav and Parineeti had their roka ceremony last month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours when they were spotted on dinner dates in Mumbai in March.

For the unversed, Chadha is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party and is the youngest member of Parliament. He hails from New Delhi and has studied at the London School of Economics. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly met each other during their university days in the UK, and they have been close friends since.