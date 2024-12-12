New Delhi

Popular Bollywood playback singer and performer Papon is out with three new distinctive tracks that show his incredible range and emotive artistry. Spanning various genres, these songs highlight Papon's ability to connect deeply with listeners while exploring different musical landscapes.

The first track is called “Rab Ne Kiya Faisla” – a heartfelt duet by Papon and Ananya Wadkar. The song captures themes of love, pivotal life decisions, and the fragility of human emotions. With music composed by Padmanabh Gaikwad and lyrics by Vaibhav Kulkarni and Navdeep Panchal Shubh, this track strikes a chord with its poignant melodies and stirring arrangement, perfectly complementing the emotional depth of the film.

Another is called “Mehsoos” in which Papon delves into the classic genre of ghazals, delivering a performance that exudes both depth and elegance. Written by Subhash Pathak and composed by Sajid-Wajid, the song transports listeners to a world of poetic beauty and heartfelt longing. Papon’s emotive delivery, paired with the intricate lyrics, makes this track a soulful addition to the repertoire of ghazal enthusiasts, blending timeless charm with contemporary resonance.

The third is called “Soraijoni” which is an Assamese track, offering a deeply poignant narrative about environmental degradation. Inspired by a little bird that used to sit on the window, the song reflects on its disappearance due to the loss of trees and the fading purity of the blue skies. Written by Rahul Gautam Sharma, "Soraijoni" is a subtle yet powerful commentary on how environmental changes affect the delicate balance of nature. The song evokes a sense of longing and sorrow, asking listeners to reflect on the beauty of nature and the need to preserve it.

Papon calls each of these tracks a unique experience that he lived through before making these.