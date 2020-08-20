Pandit Jasraj’s body brought back to India for last rites

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj’s body was brought back to India from New Jersey for last rites.

Pandit Jasraj died at the age of 90 in New Jersey.

According to Pritam Sharma, media coordinator for the family, the last rites will take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. He will be cremated with state honours and be given a 21-gun salute, Sharma added.

Earlier, his granddaughter Shweta had said, “Dadu’s body is being brought back from New Jersey and will reach Mumbai tomorrow. We need to get some permissions in place for safety during the pandemic. We spoke almost every week in the last six months during the pandemic, since this was the one time when we were all at home. When the pandemic struck, he was in his New Jersey home with his students and he had to stay put there.”

Shweta lives with her family in Florence, Italy and welcomed a baby girl earlier this year. In a tribute earlier, she shared some pictures of Pandit Jasraj on Twitter and wrote, “Good bye my precious dadu. So many insanely beautiful memories you have given me.. but i have no words now #RIPPanditJasraj.”