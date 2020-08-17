Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Aug 17, 2020, 07.03 PM(IST)

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The celebrated Indian vocalist who received the country’s highest honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan boasts of a musical career of over 80 years.

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90.

The celebrated Indian vocalist who received the country’s highest honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan boasts of a musical career of over 80 years.

He represented the last of a generation of classical vocalists, which includes 83-year-old Kishori Amonkar, the doyenne of the Jaipur Atrauli gharana.

Belonging to Mewati Gharana, Jasraj was introduced to vocal music by his father, and was later trained as a tabla accompanist under his tutelage of elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan.