Pakistani band Strings disbands after 33 years of creating music

It’s going to be an end of an incredible era. On Thursday, popular Pakistani band Strings announced that it was bringing down the curtains. Comprising of two members- Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, the band created some memorable tunes for 33 years and captured the imagination of music lovers in South Asia.



The announcement was made on their official Instagram page. “Hey guys. This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today 25/03/ 2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS,” read the post.



The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well.”



The statement added that the two musicians will continue to share a special bond. “While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything,” the post concluded.





What started as a college band of four in the 1980s, with their first smash hit ‘Sar Kiye Ye Pahad’, the band reinvented itself in 2000 after disbanding in the 1990s. In 2000, Maqsood and Kapadia came together and created smash hit ‘Duur’which revived the band’s popularity.



They have created hits liked ‘Dhani’ and ‘Na Jaane Kyu’ and even sung songs for two Bollywood films- 'Zinda' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'.



The two musicians were also instrumental in producing and creating music for Pakistan’s popular music show ‘Coke Studio’ and worked on four seasons of the show.