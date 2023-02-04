ugc_banner

Padma Bhushan awardee singer Vani Jairam passes away

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 04, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In a career spanning more than 50 years, Vani Jairam has sung over 10,000 songs in different languages
 

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam has passed away. She was 78. The National Award-winning singer was found dead at her residence in Chennai on February 4. The exact cause of her death is still unknown.

On January 25, Vani was bestowed with Padma Bhushan -- the third-highest civilian award of the country by the Government of India.

Vani has won three National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. In a career spanning more than 50 years, Vani Jairam has sung over 10,000 songs in different languages

Her husband, Jairam, passed away in 2018.

RELATED

Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with Beyonce tour tickets

Iranian director Jafar Panahi released after hunger strike

Former pop artist Gary Glitter released from UK prison after serving half of 16-year sentence