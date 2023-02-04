Padma Bhushan awardee singer Vani Jairam passes away

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam has passed away. She was 78. The National Award-winning singer was found dead at her residence in Chennai on February 4. The exact cause of her death is still unknown.



On January 25, Vani was bestowed with Padma Bhushan -- the third-highest civilian award of the country by the Government of India.



Vani has won three National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer. In a career spanning more than 50 years, Vani Jairam has sung over 10,000 songs in different languages



Her husband, Jairam, passed away in 2018.