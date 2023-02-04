'Salaam Venky' OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Kajol-starrer film

Less than a month after its release, Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's film 'Salaam Venky' is all set to release on the digital platform. Adapted from the book 'The Last Hurrah,' the film will premiere on February 10 on ZEE5.



Directed by Revathy, the film tells the emotional story of a mother-son duo. Co-written by Kausar Munir and Sameer Arora, the 'Slice of Life' drama tells the story of a chess player named Kolavennu Venkatesh, who is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and how his mother did everything possible to make her son's life full of fun and adventure.



Talking about the film's digital release, Kajol said: "After Salaam Venky, all I have learned is that life is uncertain, so don’t spend your time worrying about the future or living in the past. Live your life to the fullest. I feel proud of being recognised for such a meaningful film, and I am glad my fans will get to watch it once again on ZEE5.''



Announcing the digital release, Kajol said, "Here's to celebrating life and the undying bond between a mother and son. 'Salaam Venky' premieres on @zee5 on February 10th.''