Overrated and exaggerated! Netizens are not happy with Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'

Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' has captivated audiences from the first week of its release. The film's gripping storyline and Shetty's outstanding performance were enough to garner movie buffs' attention, who were quick to praise the nail-biting climax.

Cinephiles, who watched the film in theatres, were quick to share some fascinating reviews and comments on the internet. After becoming the talk of the country, the film was made available in Hindi so that a large number of people could enjoy the thrilling drama.

After two months of blockbuster runs at worldwide box offices, the film was released on the OTT platform for the audience that missed the movie in theatres. Excited fans were quick to watch the film as soon as it was available, but were left unimpressed and highly disappointed with the film, who were quick to label it "overrated" and "greatly exaggerated."



Some netizens even called out the critics who compared the film with another critically praised film, 'Tumbbad.'

''#tumbbad is a far better movie than overrated #kantara,'' one user wrote.

"Not just 2022, Kantara is the most overrated movie of all time," another user added.

Ok sooo…watched Kantara finally! Overhyped, overrated! My opinion 😀 @shetty_rishab too much violence not good for the society! Acting 👌 What's the message from the movie please? #KantaraTheLegend — Dr Sailaja 💓 (@getsailaja) December 18, 2022

"In my opinion, Kantara is overrated because the movie is only famous for its climax sequence and not the entire film," another wrote.

''Fake promotion and campaign, not worth 400 crores," a Twitter user tweeted.

#Kantara is an overrated movie inline with KGF2, Pushpa and RRR. There is nothing great about it in any terms whether it is storyline, cinematography or the overall acting and script. It is still a hit like many other plotless and common scenario south movies. #honest #Review pic.twitter.com/6DhZ6F75hj — SamBoy (@sameer087) December 12, 2022

''#Kantara is overrated. It borrowed its theme from tribal folklore which was interesting but apart from first & last 10 mins of intriguing it was avg South Indian action cinema. I watched on tv, may be theatrical experience would hv been better. Overall it was gud but overhyped,'' another Twitter used commented.

