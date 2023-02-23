Outer Banks Season 3: Release Date, Full Star Cast, Budget, Director, Producer and Everything You Need to Know
Outer Banks Season 3: The Pogues are back on Netflix! All ten episodes of Outer Banks season 3 dropped in India on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 12:30 PM. The first eight minutes of episode 301 of Outer Banks season 3 are also available on YouTube. Netflix pleased the Outer Banks' fans by uploading the clip on a free video streaming platform before the release of the series on the OTT. However, the good news does not end for Outer Banks season 3 fans. Netflix also renewed the fourth season. It's a bummer but a blessing that Outer Banks season 3 has a massive cliffhanger at the end of the season.
Outer Banks season 3 trailer depicted a change for the band. The Pogue will venture on their greatest treasure hunt in Outer Banks season 3. Their quest will lead them to the lost city of gold, El Dorado. In conclusion, Outer Banks season 3 is a roller coaster ride.
Here are all the details about Outer Banks season 3, including the release date, star cast, budget, director, producer and more.
Outer Banks Season 3: Release Date
In their idyllic new home, the Pogues have everything. They have a private island, a glowing sunset, and each other. But the happiness won't last long. If you want to know what will happen next, watch the Outer Banks season 3. Netflix released Outer Banks season 3 on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Outer Banks season 3: Full Cast
Outer Banks season 3, based in a community in North Carolina, shows a group of young teenagers called 'the Pogues' on an adventure. Here's the list of the full cast of Outer Banks season 3.
Chase Stokes as John B.
Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron
Madison Bailey as Kiara
Jonathan Daviss as Pope
Rudy Pankow as JJ
Austin North as Topper
Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron
Carlacia Grant as Cleo
Charles Esten as Ward Cameron
Outer Banks season 3: Budget, Director & Producer
The budget for Outer Banks season 3 was around $50 million. However, the numbers are not officials as the production house has not stated the budget for Outer Banks season 3.
Aaron Miller, Sunny Hodge, Carole Sanders, and Peterman are the producers for Outer Banks season 3. Furthermore, Jonas Pate has directed the third season of Outer Banks.