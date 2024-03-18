'Ours was not a masala film': Vicky Kaushal calls Sam Bahadur and Animal box office clash a 'test match’

On December 1, 2023, two big movies of Bollywood - Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was released. The simultaneous release of both movies triggered a much-needed debate all over social media as many saw it as one of the biggest box office clashes.

While Vicky Kaushal's biographical movie went on to garner love from audiences and critics alike and earned decent numbers at the box office. On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie went on to shatter box office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Months after the release, Vicky, who played the role of first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw in the biographical drama, opened up about the clash, as he went on to call it a ''test match'' situation.

During his recent interview with The Week Magazine, the actor explained, “With Sam, we always knew it was a Test match; we knew it was not the quintessential masala film that Animal was ― it had the shock value and one knew it would create waves at the box office (sic).”

Further, Vicky added that director Meghna Gulzar addressed the clash saying that audience resonating with the audience is the key thing apart from the release date.

"If it would not click with people, it would not do well no matter when it is released. People started talking about it more and more as the weeks went by" the actor added.

He also went on to address how the film continues to garner the audience love until January. “We saw that through January, Sam shows kept going on, and that gives me tremendous happiness (sic),” he said.

Sam Bahadur's box office performance

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur told the remarkable story of Sam Manekshaw. The biographical drama performed well at the box office, earning ₹128.17 crore (US$16 million) worldwide.