Oscars 2024: A year after its historic win, RRR makes its way back to Oscar stage. Here's how

It's been a year since SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR enthralled the West and picked up accolades during the awards season. But the film has continued to impact audiences till date. At this year's Academy Awards, the film found a mention during the ceremony twice. On Sunday, Hollywood celebrated the best of its cinema in 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles during the Oscar Awards. RRR found a spot in a montage played as a special tribute to stunt coordinators. Oscar-nominated actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt paid tribute to the contribution of stunt coordinators in cinema across the world. Two small clips from RRR were shown during the video montage. The film, as we all know, boasts of some high-octane action stunts. Then, as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande walked up to the stage to present the Best Original Score and Best Song Oscar- RRR's hit number Naatu Naatu played in the backdrop with Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing the signature step in the movie. Many would recall that Naatu Naatu won the Best Song Oscar at the Oscars in 2023. The song was presented on stage by Deepika Padukone and performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Coming back to this year's RRR moment- fans rejoiced when they saw RRR getting a mention at this year's Oscars. Many took to X to celebrate it.

RRR dominated the global award season last year and how. It won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Critics Choice Awards. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. It also won the Best Song Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.



Ram Charan and Jr NTR played freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama RRR which was set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.