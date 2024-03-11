Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump for tweeting 'Get rid of Kimmel' on 'average' Oscars hosting

You can trust Donald Trump to make an event like the Oscars all about himself after he tweeted harshly about this year’s host Jimmy Kimmel. Launching a scathing attack on Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump tweeted that Jimmy is the “worst host” that The Academy Awards has ever been a witness to and added that he was “trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”

Donald Trump makes waves at the Oscars

Commenting on Jimmy's opening monologue, Donald Trump said that his “opening was that of a less than average person” and went on to ask the organisers to replace him with “another washed up, but cheap, ABC talent George Slopanopoulos.” Vouching for George Trump said that he “would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous."

His tweet further read: “Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years - Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them? Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Check out the full list of winners at Oscars 2024.

Donald Trump’s tweet was read out loud by Jimmy on the stage after previous presenters for an award walked out and Jimmy had to fill the gap between incoming and outgoing presenters. At the time when he was reading out the tweet, everyone thought it was pulled out of one of the jokes he’d written for the night. It was only later that we found out it was an actual tweet by none other than Donald Trump.

In reply, Jimmy took the words quite sportingly and said, "Thank you for watching. Isn't it past your jail time?"