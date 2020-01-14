Oscars 2020: Saoirse Ronan becomes 2nd youngest actress to get four nods

After the Oscars 2020 nominations were announced yesterday, Saoirse Ronan became the second youngest actress after Jennifer Lawrence for getting her fourth nomination.

The Academy Awards 2020 has Saoirse register her fourth nomination as she was listed for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ that has been in the news for a long time now.

The actress won her nod for her portrayal of ‘Little Women’ lead character, an aspiring writer Jo March, the second-oldest daughter in a family of sisters as it depicts the time of Civil War. It is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1869 novel that brings forth a story that has its modern-day relevance intact. Also read: Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' makes history as first South Korean film to get Best Picture, Best Foreign Film nod

As for the record, Hollywood actress Saoirse Ronan who remained in the news last year for her role in ‘Lady Bird’ lost her youngest actress record to Jennifer Lawrence who retained the top spot being four months younger than Saoirse at the time of her fourth nod. See the full Oscars 2020 nominations list here.

Hollywood starlet Jennifer Lawrence got her fourth nod in the year 2015 for the film ‘Joy’.

Saoirse Ronan is competing in Best Actress category as she fights it out with Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy). Meet the actress nominees here.

Before this year, Saoirse was nominated for the Best Actress category for ‘Brooklyn’ in 2016 and ‘Lady Bird’ in the year 2018.

