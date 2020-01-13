2020 Oscars: Meet the best actress nominees

Renee Zellwegger is the front runner in this category for her powerful performance in 'Judy' but she may lose to Scarlett Johansson who has been lauded for her performance in 'Marriage Story'. Take a look at all the nominees in the best actress category.
Theatre star Cynthia Erivo has earned rave reviews for her portrayal in 'Harriet' which has fetched her nominations back to back this award season. This is Erivo's first Oscar nomination. Cynthia is best known for her breakthrough performance in the Broadway revival of 'The Color Purple', which won her the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical in 2016.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
South African actress Charlize Theron, is known for her acting abilities and versatility. She is known to change herself physically to look her part in films. In 'Bombshell', Charlize looks strinkingly similar ti newspresenter Megyn Kelly. A film based on Fox network's infamous sex scandal, 'Bombshell' Charlize in top form. The actress has been nominated twice for the Academy Award and her role as a serial killer in 'Monster' 2003 won her the Best Actress Academy Award.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Scarlett Johansson is one of the world's highest-paid actress since 2018 and has made multiple appearances in the Forbes Celebrity 100. Over a decade long career, the actress has received numerous accolades, including a Tony Award and a British Academy Film Award. The actress has been earned her first Oscar nomination with 'Marriage Story' where she portrayed a woman desperate to come out of a loveless marriage to pursue her dreams as an actor. Johansson has also been nominated in the best-supporting actress category for her role in 'Jojo Rabbit'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
One of the strongest contender in this category this year, Renee Zellwegger has delivered a superlative perfromance as Judy Garland in her biopic 'Judy'. Zellweger is known for her portrayals of vulnerable characters in films like 'Chicago', 'Cold Mountain' and 'Bridget Jones’s Diary'. She had won an Academy award previuosly for 'Cold Mountain'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Saoirse has earned her fourth Academy Award nomination for 'Little Women'.Interestingly, Ronan has always been noted for her roles in period dramas like 'Mary Queen of Scots' 2018 and 'Atonement' 2007. Soares has received several accolades, including four-time nominations at Golden Globe, and five BAFTA nominations.
(Photograph:Twitter)