2020 Oscars: Meet the best actress nominees

Scarlett Johansson, 'Marriage Story'

Scarlett Johansson is one of the world's highest-paid actress since 2018 and has made multiple appearances in the Forbes Celebrity 100. Over a decade long career, the actress has received numerous accolades, including a Tony Award and a British Academy Film Award. The actress has been earned her first Oscar nomination with 'Marriage Story' where she portrayed a woman desperate to come out of a loveless marriage to pursue her dreams as an actor. Johansson has also been nominated in the best-supporting actress category for her role in 'Jojo Rabbit'.

(Photograph:Twitter)