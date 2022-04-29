Oscar nominated docudrama ‘Flee’ available on Zee5

'Flee', an Oscar-Nominated animated docudrama film is now available on Zee’s OTT platform ZEE5.

'Flee' is based on the true story of Amin Nawabi, an academic refugee in Denmark. Recounted mostly through animation, Amin opens up about his distressing past as a child refugee from Afghanistan.

It is a powerful yet heart-wrenching view of the plight of migrants during wartime. The Afghan refugee docudrama is a cinematic memoir that gives voice to the perils faced by migrants across the world. Popular British-Pakistani actor and rapper, Riz Ahmed has lent his voice in the English version of this 90 min animated documentary.

Directed by Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Flee created history by bagging 3 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Feature, Best Animated Feature Film, and the Best International Feature Film categories.







The docudrama has also bagged awards at the prestigious Annie Awards, British Independent Film Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Sundance Film Festival, to name a few.

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Director of ‘Flee' said, “Flee is a universal story. It is, of course, about the physical fight going from Afghanistan to Denmark, but it’s even more so about a person looking for a place in the world where he can be who he is, with everything that that entails. Being a refugee is not an identity, it is something that happens to a person but does not define them. Flee is ultimately about the true meaning of home, something everyone can relate to. Now through our partnership and being available on ZEE5 it will be able to reach a larger set of audiences.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we are building a platform that empowers storytellers to tell stories which matter and Flee s one such global yet relatable story which must be told, and which must reach a wider audience. After making its mark at the 94th Academy Awards by bagging 3 nominations, FLEE will be available for Indian audience on ZEE5 and we are sure that this moving story will leave its mark on the viewers”.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, ZEEL, said, “I am driven by the most untold and freshest stories with perspectives we haven’t seen before. Flee is one such film. The film gives voice to the millions who suffer because of political chaos. The central character unveils the feeling of otherness, void, and trauma that migrants go through. I feel it is a creatively bold and gripping story about humankind. As a part of Zee Special Projects, we are delighted to share this story across a larger audience.’