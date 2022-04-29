The Hunger Games prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' gets a release date

Hunger Games prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' now has a release date.



During the Cinema Con Thursday event, Lionsgate showed the teaser of 'Hunger Games'. The prequel will release on November 17, 2023.



The new footage doesn't show any clip from the movie, which is curruntly in production. As per Variety, the clip showed only icy tree branches and an eye-catching gold as text scrolled that reads, “The world will discover… who is a songbird… and who is a snake.”

Based on the book of the same name by Suzanne Collins, more information about the movie plot and cast have been kept under wraps.



Francis Lawrence is once again returning to the direct movie. Lawrence has directed the last three Hunger Games movies: 'Catching Fire', 'Mockingjay Part 1', and 'Mockingjay Part 2'. Meanwhile, Michael Arndt and Michael Lesslie are writing the screenplay adaptation.

The prequel will follow the story of young Coriolanus Snow and years before he becomes the ruler of Panem. In the prequel, Snow is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird during the 10th Hunger Games, as per Variety.