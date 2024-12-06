New Delhi

Oppenheimer actor Emma Dumont now has a new name and it's Nick. Announcing a new identity, the actress said that she no longer identifies as a woman and is a non-binary person. As a result, Emma’s new pronouns are “they/them” and not “she/her”.

The Oppenheimer actor made the announcement via Instagram when the star changed her pronouns and name on the bio, which now mentions that Emma’s new name is Nick.

See the change here:

When Emma was reached out, the actor’s representative confirmed the news and said, "They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family.”

This is possibly the first time when Emma has addressed their sexuality and orientation.

Nick (previously Emma) was born in the US and started acting as a child artist. They began ballet training at the age of 3 and then worked in community theatre at the age of 6.

Emma's work profile

Emma gained fame with some crisp and meaty roles like in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza and Marvel's TV series The Gifted. They got international attention last year after starring as Robert Oppenheimer's sister-in-law Jackie in the blockbuster hit Oppenheimer. The film was directed by Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan.

In the future, Emma will be seen in The New Me, which doesn't have a release date yet.