Onir's next Pine Cone to open Kashish International Queer Film Festival

Kashish Film Festival, the largest queer film festival in South Asia, will witness the world premiere of Pine Cone, directed by the renowned filmmaker Onir, which will be the opening film for this year's festival. Pine Cone" is a celebration of love within the LGBTQ community and is a story that is a powerful advocate for their true representation in cinema.

Directed by Onir, an openly gay filmmaker who has consistently pushed boundaries and strived for authentic portrayal of queer experiences, "Pine Cone" promises to be a heartfelt exploration of love, relationships, and self-discovery. Onir has a proven track record of creating iconic films that shed light on the LGBTQ community's challenges and triumphs, making him an invaluable voice in the industry.

Pine Cone showcases three stories told from the lens of the life of the lead character Sid Mehra, as he navigates relationships in his quest for love. What sets this film apart is its unique narrative structure, with the stories unfolding in reverse chronological order, spanning the years 2019, 2009, and 1999.

Speaking of it, Onir said, "Pine Cone ... is a very special film to me as the process started when the Ministry of Defence did not approve one of my scripts that was inspired by a real story. So we started working on this story in 2021 so that we continue telling our stories and overcome resistance to our identity. Pine Cone comes from memories of love , loss , deceit and forgiveness. Forgiving the world, that special person and oneself and celebrating the beauty of our journey... the rainbow journey”.

The screening of Pine Cone at the Kashish Film Festival will take place on the opening day of the festival on 7th June 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE