On World Theatre Day, Salim-Sulaiman talk about an immersive live experience like ‘Disco Dancer - The Musical'

Salim said, "On World Theatre Day, it is an honour to talk about an immersive live experience like ‘Disco Dancer - The Musical. To begin with, it was an absolute privilege to reimagine songs like, "Goron ki na kalon ki..", "Yaad aa Raha hai", "Jimmy Jimmy" and the title song. And incredible to see the musical's smashing success in London. Now of course, we are looking forward to celebrating the legacy of Mithun da, Bappi da, and B Subhash on an unprecedented, never-seen-before scale, in India. Saregama Live and our director and writer have done a wonderful job of doing justice to a film that even in the 80s was a 100-crore hit. If we had not been able to share this experience with audiences back home, something would have felt incomplete."

On the show, Suleiman said that the show will transport everyone to the 80's era and added, "The score of 'Disco Dancer' is timeless and perfect and we just reimagined the music to fit it in the format of a live musical without tampering with its nostalgia factor. We have composed two original songs as well. We can assure you that the musical will be an experience of a lifetime."



Salim agreed and said, "There will be live singing, dancing, stunning choreography, and everything that you remember fondly about the film including Mithun da's iconic moves! It will truly be an experience, you won't forget in a hurry. All of us including Suniel Shetty will be there to see the magic unfold and we would have loved to have Bappi da grace the premiere too. Even though he is gone, his music will live on amid us forever."



'Disco Dancer – The Musical' has been brought to India by Saregama and Suniel Shetty. It will premiere on 14 April 2023 at the NSCI dome in Mumbai.