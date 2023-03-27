On World Theatre Day, taking a look at theatre artists who have also carved a niche for themselves in cinema

On World Theatre Day, we celebrate more such actors with theatrical roots who have enriched cinema and the performing arts in all their diversity.



Raghubir Yadav



Before Raghubir Yadav spent over 13 years at the National School of Drama as an actor, musician, and costume designer, he was part of a traveling Parsi theatre that he had joined at the age of 15 after running away from home. Here he was happy to earn just a few rupees in exchange for a rich creative life. After acting in 40 plays in over 2000 shows between 1977 and 1986, he has today evolved as a multifaceted artist, singer, music composer, set designer, and a lot more. But he still looks back fondly at his years in the NSD repertory where he performed plays like Tughlak and Andha Yug. This connection with theatre continues to date and he can be seen in Zee Theatre’s popular teleplay, Bagiya Bancharam Ki. He is also remembered for Massey Sahib (1985) where he debuted opposite none other than Arundhati Roy. In 1989, he went on to immortalise the protagonist of the iconic Doordarshan comedy, Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne. Be it films like Lagaan, Salaam Bombay, Firaq, Dharavi, Bandit Queen, Peepli Live’or the recent web series, Panchayat - 2, he has always stood out, thanks to his polished histrionics.



Mita Vashisht



Whether she is playing ‘Durgeshwari’ or ‘Bai Saab’, in Zee Theatre’s teleplay Agnipankh, or working in films, this National School of Drama graduate unerringly makes an impact. Her passion for theatre abides to date and her acclaimed performance in the solo play Lal Ded (based on the life of medieval Kashmiri poet Lal Ded) bears testimony to that. Her own NSD training helped her shine even in a brief cameo in Yash Chopra's 1987 hit Chandni, in Govind Nihalani’s Drishti and Drohkaal, Mani Kaul’s Siddheshwari, Kumar Shahni's Khayal Gaatha, and countless commercial and independent films. On television, she is remembered for Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj, Mahesh Bhatt's Swabhimaan, Star Bestsellers, and many popular daily serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Her recent performance in the OTT film Goodluck Jerry and in the web series, Criminal Justice display her range as an actor.



Himani Shivpuri



This theatre and film veteran has the ability to make every role, regardless of its size, memorable. She remembers her National School of Drama days fondly where she learned everything from production work, lighting, and acting and worked with legends like BV Karanth, M. K.Raina, Surekha Sikri and Uttara Baokar. From realistic plays to stylized musicals, she was part of a charmed creative universe. One of her most cherished experiences was performing the role of Desdemona in Othello, in a small village before a rural audience that responded to the story with intuitive intelligence. In the 80s, cameos in Shyam Bengal's Doordarshan serial Yatra and in Lekh Tandon's Phir Wohi Talaash led to a full-blown film career but she still makes time to work in Zee theatre's teleplays like Hamidabai Ki Kothi and Rishton Ka Live Telecast.



Tannishtha Chatterjee



Tannishtha's love for theatre co-exists with her passion for cinema. Her roles in the Zee Theatre teleplays, Guy In The Sky and Mera Kuch Saaman or in ZEE5 web series, Parchhayee establish her as a versatile actor. She announced her arrival as a talent to watch out for in Academy Award-winning German director Florian Gallenberger's film Shadows of Time (2004) and the British film Brick Lane (2007). She has acted in acclaimed films like Gour Hari Dastaan, Angry Indian Goddesses, Parched, Chauranga, Gulaab Gang, Dekh Indian Circus, Jal and Road, Movie. As a director too, has made her mark with 'Roam Rome Mein' her debut feature which premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in 2019.



Ashutosh Rana



This star alumnus of NSD and a protege of Pandit Satyadev Dubey, was a huge draw at Prithvi Theatre before he created a sensation on television with a breakout role in Swabhimaan (1995) and the big screen with Dushman (1998) and Sangharsh (1999). Rana believes that an actor should not be restricted to any medium and continues to work in the theatre to date and can be seen in Zee Theatre's teleplay Purush in a chilling, negative role. Be it TV shows like Apradhi Kaun or memorable performances in theatre and cinema across industries like Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, he has never failed to impress. His latest triumph is of course the superhit Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Pathaan.



Piyush Mishra



When Piyush Mishra was a student at the National School of Drama, he did not know how multi-faceted his career was going to be. From a career-defining performance in and as Hamlet on stage in the early 80s, he went on to work in TV shows like Firdaus and Kabhi Door Kabhi Paas. Today he is not just celebrated as a poet, singer, lyricist, playwright, musician, and screenwriter but has directed many plays, including for theatre group Act One. His one-man show An Evening with Piyush Mishra, and his role in Swadesh Deepak's Court Martial remain one of the many high points of his theatrical career. In films too, he makes every moment before the camera count, whether he is playing a corrupt music Moghul in Rockstar or etching unforgettable characters in films like Dil Se, Matrubhoomi, Maqbool, Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Tamasha, Pink and Sanju.