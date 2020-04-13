Olivia Munn on getting married someday: Never have been that girl

American actor Olivia Munn said she's a little different from some of her friends when it comes to wanting a big wedding.

According to the news agency, the actor recently spoke to a magazine about her latest film 'Love. Wedding. Repeat', which is currently streaming on Netflix.



The film is about the antics at a wedding, and while talking about the movie Munn said that she isn`t a fan of weddings.

The `Iron Man 2` actor shared "You know what`s funny is, I`ve only gone to, I want to say, four weddings in my life. Maybe five, total. Definitely no more than one hand. But the weddings I have gone to, I do find boring."Munn continued explaining that felt that weddings themselves were for only a specific few people, while "you only see the backs of your friends` heads."

Munn also explained that she never planned on being in a wedding herself.



The 'X-Men Apocalypse' star said, "No. I never have ever been that girl. And, I'll hear about friends who have, and I`ve just never been the person that`s like, 'Oh, I can`t wait to get married..."



She continued, explaining that the idea of having a wedding made her feel "like, `It`s hot in here, right?`"Munn also shared that regardless of whether she`ll have her own wedding in the future or not, she worked on 'Love. Wedding. Repeat' with a specific goal in mind.



She said "We wanted it to be this really light, fun romantic comedy," noting that she hoped people received it as escapism.