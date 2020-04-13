Justin Timberlake says '24 hours parenting is not human', gets trolled on Twitter

WION Web Team New Delhi Apr 13, 2020, 06.27 PM(IST)

Justin Timberlake Photograph:( Twitter )

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Timberlake joked that parenting 24 hours a day is "just not human."

Justin Timberlake is facing severe criticism for his comments on parenting. The actor-singer is currently in quarantine with wife, actress Jessica Biel and son 5-year old Silas, at the family's Montana home.

"We're mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human," Timberlake joked during a stop on the SiriusXM show 'The Morning Mash Up'. "He gets a look," Timberlake said with his eyes opening wide open.

"I'm like, 'Alright, cool, let's take a 20." The hosts laughed, and Timberlake added, "Alright, I got you. You know what I mean? Just a commercial break."

Timberlake and the show hosts may have considered the comment as a joke, but many parents on Twitter were not happy especially after Timberlake shared a beautiful photo of the Montana property where they are self-isolating.

Many social media pointed out that parents with young children face greater problems especially while in quarantine and celebrity parents comparatively have it easier.

Here take a look at some of the reactions that poured in.

The actor was on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Trolls World Tour' which was released digitally on Friday, skipping a theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Timberlake reprised his role as Branch from the first Trolls movie.

