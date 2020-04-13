Justin Timberlake says '24 hours parenting is not human', gets trolled on Twitter

Justin Timberlake is facing severe criticism for his comments on parenting. The actor-singer is currently in quarantine with wife, actress Jessica Biel and son 5-year old Silas, at the family's Montana home.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Timberlake joked that parenting 24 hours a day is "just not human."

"We're mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human," Timberlake joked during a stop on the SiriusXM show 'The Morning Mash Up'. "He gets a look," Timberlake said with his eyes opening wide open.



"I'm like, 'Alright, cool, let's take a 20." The hosts laughed, and Timberlake added, "Alright, I got you. You know what I mean? Just a commercial break."

Timberlake and the show hosts may have considered the comment as a joke, but many parents on Twitter were not happy especially after Timberlake shared a beautiful photo of the Montana property where they are self-isolating.



Many social media pointed out that parents with young children face greater problems especially while in quarantine and celebrity parents comparatively have it easier.



Here take a look at some of the reactions that poured in.

There's a reason people say it takes a village. Parenting is HARD. And it's like no other job. It's 24/7 and so important. It's much easier with family and friend support (play dates, time with family, etc). — Vote Like You Care for Others (@realgloriamiles) April 10, 2020 ×

@jtimberlake I had 2 kids under 4. Husband away for work, no fam for 3000miles. No car. Working. Biked to work until I had to quit bc daycare cost too much. Tell me again how 24/7 parenting is hard. Ever have to take a kid to ER on a city bus? Didnt think so. — Mom O' Dogs. Lots O' Dogs 🍹 (@DarlenewWebster) April 10, 2020 ×

Seriously? I love you JT but this statement is just wrong! You think this is bad? Talk to teachers who have to deal with multiple students 5 days a week for about 8 hours a day. Pretty sure teachers would say hold my beer to you right now. — Chantal (@Chantal729) April 10, 2020 ×

The actor was on the show to promote his upcoming film 'Trolls World Tour' which was released digitally on Friday, skipping a theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Timberlake reprised his role as Branch from the first Trolls movie.