Olivia Jade wants to 'keep the vibes good' as mother Lori Loughlin gets released from prison

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has something new up her sleeve in the new year.

After her mother Lori Loughlin was released after serving a two-month prison term for her role in the admissions scandal, Olivia Jade Giannulli posted about the “new year, new me” motto.

"2021 let’s just keep the vibes good, k?" she captioned a video and photo of her dancing with friends.

Olivia Jade recently broke her silence on the college admissions scandal during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk in December. On the show, when Jada Smith, Willow, and others spoke about white privilege, Olivia said, "I’m not trying to...victimize myself. I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like 'I recognize I messed up' and for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it. I never got to say 'I’m really sorry that this happened'"

Olivia Jade even admitted to not understanding that what her family did to get her into USC was wrong. "I was like, 'Why is everybody complaining?'" she said. "That's embarrassing within itself, that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, 'You have insane privilege. You're like the poster child of white privilege. You had no idea.'"

Olivia Jade revealed that she didn't speak to either of her parents when they were in prison.