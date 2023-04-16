Offset honors Takeoff with a huge tattoo, share pictures

Another commented, ''We miss him.''



After the shocking death of Takeoff, the Migos has never left a single chance to remember his late brother.



Paying tribute to the bandmate, Offset wrote in the Instagram post dedicated to his late brother, “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you,”



“The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare.”



Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed the group Migos in 2008 with his cousin Offset and uncle Quavo. Over the years, the group has given us several chartbusters like 'Versace,' 'Bad and Boujee,' and others.