Offset honors Takeoff with a huge tattoo, share pictures
Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed the group Migos in 2008 with his cousin Offset and uncle Quavo. Over the years, the group has given us several chartbusters like 'Versace,' 'Bad and Boujee,' and others.
Forever in memory. Offset is paying tribute to his late cousin Takeoff in the best way possible. Migos rapper Takeoff was shot dead on November 1, last year in Houston, Texas, outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.
Months later, Offset has honoured Takeoff in the most special way one can imagine. On Sunday, the rapper unveiled a new ink that he had gotten in his back.
The huge ink is a portrait of Takeoff and covers his entire back. Sharing the picture of his portrait from a different angle, Offset wrote, "Love you 4L & after 🚀."
Check out Offset's new tattoo below:
Soon after the picture was shared, netizens praised his tattoo.
One commented, ''Wooow goosebumps''
Another commented, ''We miss him.''
After the shocking death of Takeoff, the Migos has never left a single chance to remember his late brother.
Paying tribute to the bandmate, Offset wrote in the Instagram post dedicated to his late brother, “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you,”
“The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare.”
