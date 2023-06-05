Odisha Train Tragedy: K-pop group Blackswan vows to help Sriya Lenka's home state in India

K-pop girl group Blackswan, which currently includes Fatou, NVee, Gabi, and Sriya, has shared an official statement via their agency to express condolences over the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha which claimed over 288 lives and left over 1200 injured. The agency also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the time Blackswan shot a music video in the Indian state a couple of months ago.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Dr Music Entertainment, which manages the K-pop band, shared a statement, which read, "Hello, this is DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. A disastrous train accident occurred in Balasore, Odisha, India. Everyone who belongs to DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT including the members of BLACKSWAN would like to express our deep condolences to those affected by the accident and the people of India."

The statement further read, "In particular, it is even more unfortunate that the origin of the accident is the home state of the member Sriya Lenka and Odisha, the location of the music video for BLACKSWAN's latest album ‘That Karma’. We won't be able to forget that we have received a lot of love and support from residents of Odisha while participating in the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony, three local festival performances, and music video shooting."

The agency informed the fans that after their album promotions are over, they will contribute some of the profits earned from That Karma's album sales to the victims of the tragic train accident.

"After this ongoing album promotion is over, we will discuss and find ways to contribute to people who have suffered from this tragic accident by contributing some of the profits from Karma's album sales etc so that we will be able to return some of the enormous amount of love and support we've received from Odisha," the statement continued.

The K-pop community has come out in support of the group, encouraging their decision to help.

Earlier this year, Blackswan visited Bhubaneswar, Odisha to shoot the music video for their latest album release That Karma. Around the same time, the girls performed for the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony.

