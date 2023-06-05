Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce's Renaissance tour concert in London, thanks to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel is making waves in the entertainment industry. The actress, who has a slew of projects in her kitty, decided to let her hair down at a Beyonce concert. Priyanka Chopra dropped a couple of photos from Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in London. The Quantico star wrote that she attended the event with her “two main girls”- her mother Madhu Chopra and friend Tamanna Dutt. Priyanka also thanked Nick Jonas for “the most memorable night”.

Priyanka looked stunning in a black outfit. Her mother and friend were dressed similarly in black outfits. In one of the photos, Madhu Chopra was seen hugging Salma Hayek, who also attended the concert.

“I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyoncé Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation #blueivy was amazing. Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby.”

Fans were left awestruck by the photos. “Queen bee watching Queen bee,” an account wrote.

“Would have loved a dance off between you and B,” a fan commented.

“Aw, Nick Jonas, you know the way to a woman’s heart. God bless,” a user wrote.

Earlier, a fan account had dropped a photo of Priyanka Chopra dancing her heart out at the concert.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra had shared a photo of an adorable moment with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Both Nick and Priyanka look adorable in casual outfits. Malti Marie had a dress and a cute hat on. PeeCee captioned the photos, “Sundays are for picnics.”

Priyanka Chopra is on cloud nine after the success of Citadel. The series has been renewed for another season. The Fashion star took to her social media handles to confirm the news. “S2 is coming!! Soooo Looking forward to it @jennifersalke @therussobrothers. But for now watch the finale episode on @PrimeVideo @citadelonprime,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.