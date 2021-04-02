Octavia Spencer reveals Taraji P Henson played an April Fools' Day joke on her

Octavia Spencer had an eventful April Fool's Day.

The actress, 50, posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday, showing a text exchange between her and Taraji P. Henson.

"Did you mean to post nudes on your story?" the text from Henson read. After a large break in the message, another line read: April Fools! Just kidding, in case your heart dropped!"

Spencer responded, "Girl my heart dropped."

"Just got this from @tarajiphenson and nearly fainted," she wrote in the caption. "Omg #ShesSoDayumFunny #ScaredTheHellOuttaMe"





Plenty of other friends thought the prank was hilarious, including Mindy Kaling who commented "hahahahahaha"

Last month, Spencer teamed up with real-life pal Melissa McCarthy in the first trailer for their new Netflix film Thunder Force, which sees their characters reunite as adults after being best friends as kids.

"Working with Melissa has always been an amazing experience," Spencer told PEOPLE. "She's extremely talented, kind, funny, the first person to arrive and the last one to leave the set. It was a delight to do scenes with her because she always brought something different to each take. Usually, something extremely hilarious! It was difficult for me to not break character and laugh…sometimes, I just couldn't help myself because there is only one Melissa McCarthy. She's the best there is!"