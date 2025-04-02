Jesse Eisenberg will return once again in his famous heist adventure film with the Four Horsemen as makers announced the official title for Now You See Me sequel. The third film in the franchise will be called Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. The makers aslo announced that the franchise will have another film post this.

So, we will have two films from the franchise in the coming years.

Now You See Me 3

Now You See Me 3 will open in theatres on November 14. The film will bring back the film regulars Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher and Morgan Freeman. Joining them in third film will be Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will have Fleischer work on the fourquel.

The big announcements were made at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Lionsgate‘s Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said, “We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter. We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us.”