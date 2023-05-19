'Not your property', says US agency rejecting demand to give car chase footage to Prince Harry and Meghan
Story highlights
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paparazzi car chase: The US agency has disputed the severity of the claims. According to them, the photographers felt that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paparazzi car chase: The US agency has disputed the severity of the claims. According to them, the photographers felt that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.
It was a scary evening for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they were involved in a car crash but what’s scarier for them is that none of the agencies in America will hand over them the footage of the reported “catastrophic” car chase as demanded by them. In a witty response to their demand for the footage be turned to them, a US agency said, “rejected” before answering the couple’s lawyers.
The US agency wrote back saying, "In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do." They further suggested that the lawyers sit down with Harry and Meghan to explain that "his English rules of the royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago," adding, "We stand by our founding fathers."
I promise this is worth the read. Harry & Meghan had their lawyers fire off a letter to the paparazzi agency that followed them last night, demanding all of their footage.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 18, 2023
This is how the agency responded:
(Yes, it’s real) 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mu5uxFf1IW
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyers had fired a letter for the car footage to be handed to them. Reportedly, the two were involved in a “catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi following them for over two hours.
Conflicting Claims
The alleged car chase occurred as the couple left with Meghan’s mother after the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision event in New York.
The US agency has disputed these claims. They confirmed that they have received images of the entire scene from four freelance photographers. The agency stated that the photographers had no intention of causing harm and that their only tool was their cameras. According to them, the photographers felt that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has downplayed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s paparazzi car chase saying that they find it hard that there was a “two-hour high-speed chase”.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.