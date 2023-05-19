'Not your property', says US agency rejecting demand to give car chase footage to Prince Harry and Meghan

It was a scary evening for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they were involved in a car crash but what’s scarier for them is that none of the agencies in America will hand over them the footage of the reported “catastrophic” car chase as demanded by them. In a witty response to their demand for the footage be turned to them, a US agency said, “rejected” before answering the couple’s lawyers.

The US agency wrote back saying, "In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do." They further suggested that the lawyers sit down with Harry and Meghan to explain that "his English rules of the royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago," adding, "We stand by our founding fathers."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyers had fired a letter for the car footage to be handed to them. Reportedly, the two were involved in a “catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi following them for over two hours.

Conflicting Claims

The alleged car chase occurred as the couple left with Meghan’s mother after the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision event in New York.