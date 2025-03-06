Nora Fatehi, known for her perfect dance moves, just taught singer-chat show host Kelly Clarkson how to belly dance live on television. Nora and singer Jason Deulo were guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote their song Snake. While discussing the hook step in the music video, Nora taught Kelly Clarkson how to belly dance to the song.

During their appearance, host Kelly Clarkson reminded the audience that Jason had learned how to move like a cat the last time he was on the show. The musician reminded her that the video had gone viral and Kelly quickly added that it was not because of her.

Kelly then asked him about Snake, and Nora revealed that Jason was initially skeptical about doing the belly dancing moves for the music video but that she had built up his confidence.

Nora then taught Kelly the move even though the host initially protested she couldn't dance in the dress she wore to her Church's potluck. But eventually, she pulled off the move, surprising Nora and Jason.

Nora dancing with the Dubai Bling cast

Recently, Nora also taught belly dance moves from Snake to Dubai Bling cast members when she attended an event in the UAE. In February, Safa Siddiqui posted a video showing her dancing with Nora and her cast members Loujain Adada, Farhana Bodi, and Embraheem Al Samadi.

Nora had earlier taught Shraddha Kapoor the hook step- also a belly dance move- of Dilbar while they had worked together in Street Dancer 3D.

In 2024, Nora starred in Crakk, Madgaon Express and Matka. She will soon star in the Hindi film Be Happy which co-stars Abhishek Bachchan where she will be seen playing the role of a dance teacher. She also has Tamil film Kanchana 4 and the Kannada film KD - The Devil in her kitty.

