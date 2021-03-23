No plan to deliver sequels to 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', says WarnerMedia executive

Fans hoping to see more from Zack Snyder's Justice League Universe might be in for a disappointment.

In an interview with Variety, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff said there are currently no plans to finish Snyder's original plans for a 'Justice League' trilogy.

"I appreciate that they love Zack's work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," Sarnoff said. "We're just so happy that he could bring his cut of the 'Justice League' to life because that wasn't in the plan until about a year ago."

"With that comes the completion of his trilogy," Sarnoff added.

The news comes as a major blow to DC fans who have waited for Zack Snyder's Justice League and want to see more of it as the film ends on a massive cliff-hanger.

By the end of the recently released version, a united league consisting of Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Cyborg, Superman, and Aquaman are facing a larger looming threat as Darkseid prepares an armada to attack Earth. A premonition of a dark future in the epilogue shows Superman turning against the Justice League after the death of Lois Lane. Batman has been forced to team up with remaining heroes, anti-heroes (Deathstroke), and even his arch-enemy, the Joker, to save the world. Read the full review of 'Snydercut' here.

Even Martian Manhunter shows up at the very end of the offering his help to Batman and the Justice League, completing the sacred seven from the DC comics.

According to Variety, the company now wants to "move past the social media campaign." It's interesting to note that Zack Snyder's cut was released after years of hard-boiling campaign and petitions from the fans, who were disappointed by Joss Whedon's version of Justice League, that released in 2017. Following massive appeals (and allegations against Whedon's by Justice League actor Ray Fisher), Warner Bros complied with the request resulting in the release of a four-hour long saga.



With the release and close retelling of the events, in a better and more comprehensive manner, #RestoretheSnyderVerse movement is growing. Fans predict it will only continue to grow.



"It sounds weird to say they wish to make fans happy, but will not even consider continuing [the] Snyderverse despite clearly massive demand and positive reception," members of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign, told Insider via email.



Members added that WarnerMedia's decision to not carry forward with sequels makes them "want to push harder for the SnyderVerse to be restored."

Snyder's trilogy plan, teased in the past online, would have ended with Ben Affleck's older Bruce Wayne sacrificing himself to save the world.



While, it's always hard to say 'never' in a fandom-driven world, with a line-up including multiverse and long put-on-hold standalone like 'The Flash', Warner Bros do have their minds and hands full, at the time. Making the dreams of a Snyder trilogy harder to execute.