Nicole Kidman to star in The Perfect Nanny limited series

Nicole Kidman is going to feature in the lead role of a limited series, which is based on the Lela Slimani novel 'The Perfect Nanny'. According to reports, the series creator and writer, Maya Erskine, will also feature in it alongside Kidman.

They will also be executive producing the project, which is a collaboration between HBO and Legendary Entertainment.

'The Perfect Nanny' novel is motivated by the actual 2012 murder of Lucia and Leo Krim by their nanny. It tells the story of a nanny who initially seems wonderful and starts working for a couple with two young children. But soon her kind disposition slowly turns evil.

Previously, Erskine co-created the Hulu comedy series 'Pen-15', which is by far her most well-known work. She is currently also working on the Amazon Prime Video series 'Mr and Mrs Smith' reboot, in which she co-stars with Donald Glover.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman has delivered several blockbusters during the span of her career. She is most known for her roles in 'Dead Calm', 'Days of Thunder', 'Batman Forever', 'Eyes Wide Shut', and 'The Hours'.

Kidman's most notable TV performance was playing Celeste in 'Big Little Lies', and she has also been in the films 'Nine Perfect Strangers', 'The Undoing', and 'Bangkok Hilton'.

