Nicki Minaj regrets getting plastic surgeries; says she wasn't happy with her appearance

In a candid revelation, Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj, 40, reflected on the regrets she has about some of her past plastic surgery decisions. During Thursday's episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, Minaj cautioned listeners about the potential aftermath of altering one's appearance surgically and shared her struggles with body image issues.

"I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you're going to... more than likely look back one day and say, 'I was fine just the way I was,'" she shared.

The rapper, known for hits like "Starships", "Super Bass", and "Princess Diana" among others, confessed that even she regrets altering her looks in a quest to look perfect. "And that's what happened to me," she admitted. "I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn't love."

During the podcast, Minaj was reminded of her appearance at the Carolina Herrera Show in September 2011, where she joined Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. However, Minaj admitted her aversion to revisiting old photos of herself from that time, stating, "I didn't like the way I looked."

She elaborated on her dissatisfaction with her appearance at that point in her life, expressing discomfort with being skinny, having a flat butt, and other physical attributes. Reflecting on her past self, Minaj disclosed, "When I look back at myself now, I literally was like, 'Oh, I'm about to look like that girl again.'"

The rapper attributed her evolving perception to her growing public persona and the scrutiny that comes with fame, comparing it to a "very scary" fish bowl with millions of people watching her.

Minaj credited her 3-year-old son, who she calls "Papa Bear", for prompting a positive shift in her self-perception. "I think pregnancy could’ve played a role because seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self. And it made me think why didn’t I like this? So weird," Minaj said. "But seeing old photos, being able to look at old photos again made me realize, ‘These old photos are beautiful.’"