Jason Momoa's Deep Rising to premiere at All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023

ALT EFF, India's largest environmental film festival focusing on themes of environment, sustainability, and climate change, is thrilled to announce the official India premiere of Jason Momoa's highly acclaimed film, Deep Rising. The festival, now in its 4th edition, will take place from 1st to 10th December 2023 and will feature more than 60 films of various formats including international and Indian features, shorts, student films and animated films. This year, ALT EFF is set to captivate audiences with its hybrid festival model, featuring screenings across cities in India and a virtual leg accessible to global viewers.

Deep Rising, narrated and produced by the iconic Aquaman famed actor, Jason Momoa, and directed by Matthieu Ritz, is a groundbreaking real-life documentary that delves into the fate of the planet's last untouched wilderness: the deep ocean.

The film sheds light on the imminent threat faced by the deep ocean due to a secretive organization's plans to allow massive extraction of seabed metals to address the world's energy crisis. Through awe-inspiring visuals and compelling storytelling, Deep Rising showcases the vital relationship between the deep ocean and sustaining life on Earth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Rising (@deeprisingmovie) × The documentary follows the journey of The Metals Company, a mining startup, as it navigates the challenges of securing funding, gaining public favor, and obtaining permission from the International Seabed Authority to mine extensive areas of the Pacific Ocean floor. Deep Rising serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect our oceans and preserve the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.

ALT EFF 2023 is proud to kick-start the festival with the India premiere of Deep Rising, offering audiences a unique opportunity to witness this thought-provoking documentary on the big screen. As the festival continues to grow in scale and impact, ALT EFF remains committed to promoting environmental consciousness and inspiring positive change through the art of filmmaking.

"We are honored to present the India premiere of Deep Rising at ALT EFF 2023," said Kunal Khanna, Festival Director of ALT EFF. "As the world economy is forging its way to electrification, this film provides compelling insights about its consequences. It exemplifies the festival's mission to raise awareness about pressing environmental issues and inform us about perspectives that are scarce in our current narratives. We invite film enthusiasts, environmentalists, and the general public to join us in this cinematic journey that not only educates but also empowers viewers to make a difference. This film much like the others we have lined up this year are imperative way to utilise a crucial medium of storytelling through films to bring awareness to real issues that stand before us. Deep Rising is one such imperative story that needs to be told and needs to be highlighted in the public domain”.