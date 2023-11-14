Nick Jonas reveals four symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes that led to his diagnosis

Nick Jonas has candidly shared details about his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis in an Instagram post. Alongside his mother, Denise Jonas, he discussed the four signs that led to his diagnosis and emphasised the crucial role his family played in recognising these symptoms.

In an Instagram Reel, Denise Jonas mentioned that her son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 18 years ago. Nick Jonas then revealed that he had experienced symptoms such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, exhaustion, and unexplained weight loss. Denise expressed initial alarm, but Nick acknowledged that she was in denial due to his previously enthusiastic and driven nature as a child.

In his Instagram caption, Nick credited his family, particularly his mom, for noticing the changes in him, leading to the diagnosis. Despite diabetes awareness being less prevalent when he was diagnosed, he highlighted the importance of a strong support system that "noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked, and ultimately saved my life."

The post's caption read, "I was lucky enough to have this incredible support system around me that noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked and ultimately saved my life. As a new father myself, I understand how important it is to be on the lookout for these signs as my daughter grows up." Check it out below!

As a new father to 21-month-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Nick emphasised the significance of being vigilant about these signs as his daughter grows up. He expressed the hope of raising awareness about Type 1 diabetes and encouraged others to pay attention to signs, get checked, and share resources through his diabetes non-profit at beyondtype1.org/seethesigns.