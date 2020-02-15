Nick Jonas grooves to Bollywood number with his 'forever Valentine' Priyanka Chopra

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Saturday made their followers go in awe after they posted a video on social media, where the duo was seen adorably grooving to a Bollywood number.



More than our Bollywood diva, it was her American husband's performance that caught the online commentators attraction.

Also read: 'What A Man Gotta Do' music video out: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas turn up the heat

The 27-year-old singer posted the adorable video in his Instagram account and addressed Priyanka as his 'forever Valentine' in the captions.



"Pre-show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines," the caption read. While Priyanka is seen recording the video, Nick shakes a leg to the Bollywood number, `Aankh Mare` from the Ranveer Singh starrer movie `Simmba`.



`The Sky is Pink` actor too joins as the beat drops and gives out the signature steps of the song.



On the professional front, the duo last shared the screen space in the Jonas Brothers` latest single, 'What A Man Gotta Do`.